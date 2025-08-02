×
WWE: Unreal Reportedly Renewed for Second Season at Netflix

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
WWE: Unreal Reportedly Renewed for Second Season at Netflix

The new behind-the-scenes docuseries WWE: Unreal made its debut on Netflix earlier this week and has quickly become a hot topic among fans. With its unique look at WWE's backstage world, interest in the show has surged, so much so that it appears another season is already on the way.

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE: Unreal has been renewed for a second season, with the next installment expected to arrive later in 2026. While WWE and Netflix have not officially confirmed the renewal, an announcement is reportedly planned for the near future.

The series offers an inside look at WWE Superstars and staff as they work behind the curtain to produce the spectacle seen on screen. The first season, consisting of five episodes, is now available for streaming on Netflix.

