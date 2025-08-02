×
Michael Cole Names AEW’s Taz as His Favorite Commentary Partner

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
With WWE SummerSlam set to take place this weekend, long-time WWE commentator Michael Cole has been making media rounds to promote the event. During one of his interviews, Cole took time to reflect on his commentary career and shared some heartfelt praise for a current AEW talent.

Appearing on WFAN, Cole discussed the many broadcast partners he has worked with throughout his time in WWE. While names like JBL, Corey Graves, and Pat McAfee came up, he singled out former colleague Taz as his all-time favorite. The two were a regular commentary team on SmackDown during the mid-2000s and formed a strong on-air bond.

“I’ve had a lot of great partners over the years. You know, JBL was a great one, Cory Graves, Pat McAfee, but to me, my favorite partner of all time was Taz. Taz and I really, you know, took over SmackDown under the tutelage of Paul Heyman. And we, to me, became the best announce team in the business there for a few years. So, Taz has always been my number one used to work here at the network.”

Taz, who currently works in AEW, responded to Cole’s kind words via X (formerly Twitter), showing mutual respect for his former partner.

“Thank you brother…same. @MichaelCole”

Taz worked in WWE from 2000 to 2009, first as a wrestler and then as a commentator. After a stint with TNA that lasted until 2015, he joined AEW in 2019, where he remains active as a broadcaster and on-air personality.

