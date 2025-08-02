×
Drew McIntyre Dares WWE Roster to Confront Him Over Locker Room Criticism

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
Drew McIntyre Dares WWE Roster to Confront Him Over Locker Room Criticism

Drew McIntyre is not backing down from his strong remarks about the WWE roster, and he has now added even more fuel to the fire just hours before stepping into the ring at SummerSlam. In a newly released interview, McIntyre stood by his previous claim that 85% of the locker room does not look like they belong in WWE and challenged anyone who disagrees to confront him face-to-face.

Speaking with The Ringer, McIntyre remained unapologetic and suggested that the visual evidence speaks for itself.

“You’ve got eyeballs, you tell me. Am I lying? Would you have said something to me?” he said.

He then delivered a bold message to any WWE colleague who may have taken offense, daring them to confront him either verbally or physically.

“I always say, if you got a problem, take it up with me. If you got a big problem, then fight me,” McIntyre stated. “I’m gonna verbally rip you apart. You can try on social media, I can rip you apart on there too. I’m too quick with my brain, I’m too big to beat up, so what you gonna do? If I wasn’t married, I’d take your girl. I ain’t one to mess with.”

McIntyre’s fiery words arrive just before his highly anticipated tag team match at SummerSlam Night One at MetLife Stadium. He will team with United States Champion Logan Paul against Randy Orton and music star Jelly Roll in what is expected to be a major crossover attraction.

