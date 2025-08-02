WWE Names Rayne Leverkusen MVP of SummerSlam 2025 Tryouts

WWE has spotlighted a standout performer following its SummerSlam 2025 talent tryouts held in New Jersey this week. The company took to social media on Friday to name London-based independent wrestler Rayne Leverkusen as the official MVP of the tryout sessions.

In a video shared on the WWE Recruit Instagram page, Leverkusen was seen receiving the MVP honor. The caption read, “Closing out the #WWE SummerSlam 2025 Tryout with our MVP! Congratulations Rayne and great work to all of the athletes who participated this week!” Leverkusen is a familiar face to fans of the UK wrestling scene, having competed for well-known promotions such as PROGRESS and EVE. This is the first time WWE has publicly named an MVP for one of its tryouts.

This week’s tryouts gathered a wide mix of global talent. Notable names included Irish star LJ Cleary, who is engaged to WWE’s Lyra Valkyria, as well as towering athlete Ben Bishop, Goldenboy Santos, Omari, and social media personality Meghan Walker, among others.

The decision to highlight a seasoned international performer like Leverkusen comes amid ongoing reports that WWE is adjusting its recruitment strategy. The company is said to be expanding its focus beyond collegiate athletes, seeking experienced independent talent from across the world. Leverkusen’s selection appears to reflect this shift and may indicate more opportunities ahead for veterans of the global wrestling circuit.