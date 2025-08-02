×
GUNTHER Reportedly Battling Injury Ahead of SummerSlam

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
Just one day before SummerSlam, speculation has surfaced surrounding World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER’s health. A new report indicates that the champion may be dealing with a nose-related issue that could potentially sideline him after this weekend’s event.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer revealed in his latest Daily Update that GUNTHER is currently working through the injury. “GUNTHER a nose issue that may require him to take some time off,” Meltzer stated. However, the report did not clarify when the injury occurred or how severe the issue is. GUNTHER has continued to appear on WWE programming without showing any obvious signs of injury.

Despite the uncertainty, GUNTHER remains scheduled to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk in the main event of Night One of SummerSlam. The bout marks the first-ever televised singles clash between the two top stars from WWE Raw.

The report has raised questions about whether GUNTHER’s condition might impact his performance in the highly anticipated title match. CM Punk, who is chasing his first world title since returning to WWE in 2023, could find himself with a slight edge if the injury becomes a factor in the outcome.

