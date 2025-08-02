×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

MJF Captures First CMLL Title in Mexico, Defeats Averno

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
MJF Captures First CMLL Title in Mexico, Defeats Averno

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has officially claimed his first championship title in Mexico. On August 1, 2025, at CMLL's Viernes Espectacular event inside Arena Mexico, the AEW star defeated Averno to become the new CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion.

Just moments after the win, MJF was confronted by Zandokan Jr., who issued an immediate challenge. That match has now been confirmed for August 15, marking MJF's first defense of the title just two weeks after his victory.

After the event, MJF addressed the crowd in a fiery promo with Jon Cruz at his side. He called out both Místico and Zandokan Jr., continuing a storyline that has built significant momentum since AEW Grand Slam Mexico in June. At that event, MJF sparked controversy by ripping off Místico’s mask following a disqualification, igniting a feud that appears far from over.

There is growing speculation that this rivalry will culminate in a high-profile showdown at CMLL’s 92nd Anniversary show on September 19, 2025. While nothing has been officially announced, the storyline tension is expected to build in the coming weeks.

MJF’s title win adds a new international accolade to his already impressive resume and further strengthens AEW’s ongoing cross-promotional presence in Mexico. His ability to draw heat from the CMLL audience has made him one of the most polarizing foreign figures in lucha libre today.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 2nd 2025

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy