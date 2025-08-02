MJF Captures First CMLL Title in Mexico, Defeats Averno

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has officially claimed his first championship title in Mexico. On August 1, 2025, at CMLL's Viernes Espectacular event inside Arena Mexico, the AEW star defeated Averno to become the new CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion.

Just moments after the win, MJF was confronted by Zandokan Jr., who issued an immediate challenge. That match has now been confirmed for August 15, marking MJF's first defense of the title just two weeks after his victory.

After the event, MJF addressed the crowd in a fiery promo with Jon Cruz at his side. He called out both Místico and Zandokan Jr., continuing a storyline that has built significant momentum since AEW Grand Slam Mexico in June. At that event, MJF sparked controversy by ripping off Místico’s mask following a disqualification, igniting a feud that appears far from over.

There is growing speculation that this rivalry will culminate in a high-profile showdown at CMLL’s 92nd Anniversary show on September 19, 2025. While nothing has been officially announced, the storyline tension is expected to build in the coming weeks.

MJF’s title win adds a new international accolade to his already impressive resume and further strengthens AEW’s ongoing cross-promotional presence in Mexico. His ability to draw heat from the CMLL audience has made him one of the most polarizing foreign figures in lucha libre today.

