Bully Ray Wins HOG Crown Jewel Title With Help From Ricochet

A major title change took place at House of Glory’s High Intensity event as Bully Ray captured the HOG Crown Jewel Championship, ending Zilla Fatu’s lengthy reign. The WWE Hall of Famer picked up the victory in a chaotic Tables Match that saw outside involvement from none other than WWE’s Ricochet.

The finish came after Ricochet struck Fatu with the title belt and laid him near a shattered table. As the referee regained consciousness, Ricochet directed his attention to the scene, leading the official to declare Bully Ray the winner.

This victory gives Bully Ray his first reign as HOG Crown Jewel Champion and brings Fatu’s 372-day title run to a close. Fatu had won the championship at last year’s High Intensity event by defeating Carlos Ramirez on July 26, 2024.

The craziest thing you’ll see tonight.



Ricochet just helped Bully Ray defeat Zilla Fatu to win the House Of Glory Crown Jewel Championship.

pic.twitter.com/tn9T97hxOE

