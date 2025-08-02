Bron Breakker Reflects On Stepping Up Following Seth Rollins’ Injury

Bron Breakker has quickly stepped into the spotlight after an unexpected injury sidelined Seth Rollins. During media day ahead of WWE SummerSlam, Breakker spoke candidly about the shift in plans and how his current position may have arrived earlier than expected.

In an interview with Z100’s Josh Martinez, Breakker shared his thoughts on taking on a major role ahead of the Premium Live Event. He stated that his rise was always part of WWE’s long-term direction, though the timeline accelerated due to Rollins’ recent absence.

“I think me being in this role was always a plan, or always the vision for everything,” Breakker said. “But it’s just happened a bit sooner than we all anticipated, just because of Seth being gone. So, here we go.”

At SummerSlam, Breakker will team with Bronson Reed to take on Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in a high-stakes tag team bout.