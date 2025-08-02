Talla Tonga Makes Dominant WWE Debut Against Jimmy Uso

The August 1, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown featured the in-ring debut of a towering new force aligned with The Bloodline.

Talla Tonga, formerly known as Hikuleo on the independent scene and internationally, made his first official appearance as a WWE competitor. Rebranded under the guidance of Solo Sikoa, Tonga stepped into action with Sikoa in his corner.

His opponent for the night was none other than Jimmy Uso. The match took place during the second hour of the broadcast and featured a strong showing from Tonga. Early on, Jimmy tried to gain control with a dive to the outside, momentarily staggering the massive newcomer. However, Tonga quickly regained his footing, displaying dominant power throughout the bout.

After a commercial break, Jimmy continued to bring the fight, even managing to knock Solo Sikoa off the ring apron. He followed up with a spear to Tonga and went to the top rope to deliver his signature Uso Splash. Just as he launched, Talla Tonga reached up and caught him mid-air by the throat, driving him down with a chokeslam for the pinfall victory.

Following the match, Solo Sikoa and the rest of the Tongans entered the ring. As the steel cage structure began to lower around them, Jacob Fatu stormed to the ring, sliding inside just in time. Fatu quickly fought off the MFTs while Solo Sikoa made his exit. The closing scene teased what awaits at SummerSlam, where Fatu and Sikoa will battle inside the cage for the United States Championship.