WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match Card Revealed for Both Nights

This year’s WWE SummerSlam will break new ground, expanding into a two-night spectacle taking place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, from the iconic MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Fans can expect two action-packed evenings loaded with title matches, high-stakes rivalries, and unforgettable moments.

Night 1 will be headlined by a major clash between World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and the returning CM Punk, who is more fired up than ever. Roman Reigns, competing for the first time since WrestleMania 40, will team with Jey Uso to take on Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, collectively known as The Big Dogs.

On the women’s side, Tiffany Stratton will defend the WWE Women’s Championship against powerhouse Jade Cargill. The Women’s Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez battle the unlikely pairing of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

WWE SummerSlam Night 1 – Saturday, August 2, 2025

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Time: 6:00PM ET / 3:00PM PST

Where to Watch: Peacock (US), Netflix (international), WWE Network (select regions), Fandango (in US theaters)

Match Card:

Singles Match: Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

Stipulation: If Zayn wins, Kross must say “I was wrong.” If Kross wins, Zayn must say “Kross was right.”

Tag Team Match: Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill

Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. The Big Dogs (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed with Paul Heyman)

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

Night 2 will close out the weekend with a street fight main event for the Undisputed WWE Championship as John Cena defends his title against Cody Rhodes. On SmackDown, Cena hinted at returning to his fan-favorite persona, receiving cheers from the New Jersey crowd and support from his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

AJ Styles, potentially competing in his final SummerSlam, will go after Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Championship. Naomi defends her Women’s World Championship in a triple threat against Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch faces Lyra Valkyria in a Last Chance Match for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

WWE SummerSlam Night 2 – Sunday, August 3, 2025

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Time: 6:00PM ET / 3:00PM PST

Where to Watch: Peacock (US), Netflix (international), WWE Network (select regions), Fandango (in US theaters)

Match Card: