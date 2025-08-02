Chaos Erupts on SmackDown After Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre Mock Randy Orton and Jelly Roll

The August 1, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown came to a wild close as chaos erupted between the four participants set to compete in a tag team bout at SummerSlam: Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and music star Jelly Roll. The closing moments of the show saw Orton and Jelly Roll unleashing their fury on WWE security after a heated confrontation turned physical.

The segment began with Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre standing in the ring, exchanging verbal shots at their SummerSlam opponents. Paul mocked Jelly Roll, suggesting he mistook SummerSlam for a “hotdog eating contest” and dismissively referred to him as a “country star, not a superstar.” McIntyre followed up with a warning to Randy Orton, declaring that “whatever happens tomorrow will be on Randy Orton’s conscience.”

Before McIntyre could continue, Orton and Jelly Roll stormed the arena and made their way to the ring. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis attempted to intervene but was unable to stop the pair from entering.

As soon as they hit the ring, a chaotic brawl broke out. Security rushed in to break up the fight, managing to separate the teams and remove Paul and McIntyre from the ring area. However, the situation escalated further as Randy Orton dropped two security guards with RKOs, and Jelly Roll delivered a powerful chokeslam to another.

The show ended with Orton and Jelly Roll standing tall inside the ring, while Paul and McIntyre looked on from the outside. Their tag team clash is set to take place tomorrow at SummerSlam, airing live on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network internationally.

Jelly Roll hits a chokeslam to a security guard after Randy Orton delivered a series of RKOs.#SmackDown



pic.twitter.com/haSYpokfAu , Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 2, 2025

