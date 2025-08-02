×
AAA Stars Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana Make WWE Debuts on SmackDown

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 02, 2025
The August 1 episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a notable crossover moment as AAA’s Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana officially made their WWE debuts.

The segment opened with Santos Escobar in the ring, accompanied by Angel and Berto of Los Garza. Escobar issued an open challenge for Los Garza’s AAA World Tag Team Championships, which was quickly answered by Psycho Clown and Mr. Iguana. The appearance marked the duo’s first time on WWE television and added an international twist to the evening.

The match began with Psycho Clown squaring off against Angel, delivering a hurricanrana and a springboard crossbody. As the match progressed, Mr. Iguana tagged in and lit up the crowd with a helicopter spin on Berto and his signature “Iguanarana” maneuver. Momentum shifted when Los Garza countered a dive attempt, catching Mr. Iguana mid-air and sending him crashing into Psycho Clown outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Los Garza nearly closed it out after hitting a top-rope super MTY on Mr. Iguana for a two-count. The end came shortly after, when they landed their MTY finisher on Psycho Clown, earning the pinfall and successfully retaining the AAA World Tag Team Championships.

Mr. Iguana’s appearance had been rumored following his strong showing at the WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event. This bout also marked a historic moment, being the first time the AAA World Tag Team Titles were defended on WWE programming.

