John Cena Turned Babyface During Final WWE SmackDown Before SummerSlam

On the final WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam, Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and challenger Cody Rhodes stood face-to-face in the ring for one final confrontation. In a surprising twist, Cena thanked Rhodes for pushing him into their brutal Street Fight, admitting his recent heel behavior was a mistake and claiming the "real" John Cena had finally returned.

Cena entered to a mixed reaction from the New York-area crowd before being interrupted by Rhodes. Addressing the audience, Cena admitted Rhodes had challenged him at a time when he felt exhausted and unmotivated. Rather than expressing anger, he stunned the crowd by telling Rhodes, “Thank you.” Cena said the match was the wake-up call he needed and credited Rhodes with giving him the “boot in the ass” to snap out of it.

The champion then addressed his recent controversial actions, including his alliances with The Rock and Travis Scott. Cena openly admitted he had spent 25 years building a legacy of respect and dedication, only to throw it away over the past five months in pursuit of what he called “shock TV.” He revealed that those alliances ultimately left him isolated, and his drive to reclaim the championship was rooted in a fear of being forgotten.

Cena reflected on how Rhodes had brought clarity to his thinking. He said he had become obsessed with how fans would remember him tomorrow, losing sight of who he was today. He praised Rhodes for being the kind of friend who forces you to face the truth. Then he declared, “August 1st, 2025, was the day that John Cena truly came back to WWE.”

Cena ended his promo by promising the fans would witness a battle between “the best” and delivered his iconic line, “The Champ is Here!” Rhodes then asked for two beers, handed one to Cena, and simply said, “welcome back.” The two competitors shared a toast in the center of the ring, a moment of mutual respect ahead of their upcoming war.

John Cena is set to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes in a Street Fight at SummerSlam, streaming live tomorrow, August 2. The event will air exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network in all other regions.

