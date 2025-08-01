Triple H Calls Donald Trump ‘One of the Most Intuitive People’ in New Interview

During a recent media appearance in the United Kingdom, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H stirred debate after offering high praise for former and current U.S. President Donald Trump. While aiming to steer clear of political discourse, the longtime WWE executive shared personal reflections on Trump’s decision-making style and longstanding ties with WWE.

Speaking to The Sports Agents, Triple H described Trump as “one of the most intuitive people” he has encountered, noting how the former president approaches leadership with confidence and determination.

“When he has a plan and he knows that it’s correct he will stick to that and I think over time many times that’s proven to be correct but I think he admits when it’s wrong also,” Triple H explained.

He was quick to clarify that his role in entertainment differs from politics, stating, “my my my world is not a political world. My world is a world of entertainment.” Triple H went on to acknowledge Trump’s place in the WWE Hall of Fame and emphasized his respect for those who hold leadership positions, regardless of political affiliation.

“I can only imagine what it is to be a world leader in this day and age,” he added.

Trump’s relationship with WWE includes hosting WrestleMania events, participating in televised segments, and his 2013 induction into the Hall of Fame. Triple H concluded the interview by stating, “God bless them and the job that they do.”

Watch the full interview: