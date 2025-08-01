×
Triple H Speaks Out On Vince McMahon Scandal: “Allegations Are Allegations”

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 01, 2025
Triple H has spoken publicly for the first time about the sexual assault allegations surrounding former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, offering a measured but ultimately dismissive take. In a new interview with The Sports Agents podcast in the UK, WWE's Chief Content Officer was asked directly about the controversy and focused instead on WWE’s creative output and continued business growth.

“Sure. And and all we can do is move forward for us as a company creative um you know all we can do is move forward and allegations are allegations right it’s a complicated relationship for anybody in life,” he said.

Triple H acknowledged the gravity of the situation but stressed that it was separate from his responsibilities within the company. “Nobody is perfect. Um, but accusations are made and they that that’s a that’s a whole legal thing that is totally separate and aside from what we do.”

He continued, reinforcing that his role is to focus on WWE’s product, “My job is to put on the best creative product that WWE can do.” He praised the current state of the business, saying WWE is “in an incredible place right now and continuing to grow.”

This marks Triple H’s most direct response since the allegations against McMahon became public. While McMahon has denied all claims, the situation prompted his exit from WWE’s daily operations.

Triple H also highlighted WWE’s strengthened relationships with major partners including Netflix, NBC, and The CW, adding, “It’s a wonderful time in our business and and fans are enjoying it,” suggesting that WWE has effectively moved beyond the leadership transition.

Watch the full interview:

