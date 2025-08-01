Two WWE NXT Stars Being Considered for Main Roster Call-Up

Ethan Page continues to turn heads in NXT, and now he is also winning over WWE’s broadcast partners in a major way. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The CW Network has taken a strong interest in the reigning NXT North American Champion.

Dave Meltzer reports that The CW “loves” Page, pointing to his standout performances during media tours and promotional appearances. Page has been heavily involved in WWE’s outreach efforts, even representing the company at a recent NASCAR event that aired on The CW. Meltzer noted that the network wants to feature Page in “as many promotions as possible,” seeing him as a prime face of WWE programming.

Page’s media-friendly image and charisma have made him a standout for the network, but it is not just The CW that is paying attention. Meltzer also stated that both Ethan Page and his recent rival, Ricky Saints, remain under consideration for main roster call-ups, suggesting that their time in NXT may be nearing its conclusion.

Page has been riding a wave of momentum since capturing the North American Title. His latest milestone came in the form of a successful title defense on NXT this week, where he defeated TNA’s Santino Marella in a cross-promotional match.

With WWE creative reportedly monitoring his progress closely and The CW firmly in his corner, Page could be on the fast track to Raw or SmackDown. As NXT prepares to reveal his next challenger, the focus remains on how far Page’s rising star will climb, and how soon he might make the leap to the main roster.

