Kylie Rae Crowned First WWE ID Women’s Champion at GCW Showcase

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 01, 2025
Kylie Rae has made history by becoming the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion, earning the title at the GCW-hosted WWE ID Showcase event. In the finals of the tournament, Rae secured the victory by forcing Zayda Steel to submit to a crossface, defeating both Steel and Zara Zakher to claim the inaugural championship.

Rae is currently a regular competitor on WWE Evolve. The WWE ID Women’s Championship is structured to be defended against any independent wrestler. If a non-WWE ID talent captures the title, they will automatically receive a WWE ID contract as part of the division’s unique talent integration approach.

