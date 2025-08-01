Kylie Rae Crowned First WWE ID Women’s Champion at GCW Showcase

Kylie Rae has made history by becoming the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion, earning the title at the GCW-hosted WWE ID Showcase event. In the finals of the tournament, Rae secured the victory by forcing Zayda Steel to submit to a crossface, defeating both Steel and Zara Zakher to claim the inaugural championship.

Rae is currently a regular competitor on WWE Evolve. The WWE ID Women’s Championship is structured to be defended against any independent wrestler. If a non-WWE ID talent captures the title, they will automatically receive a WWE ID contract as part of the division’s unique talent integration approach.

Kylie Rae submits Zayda Steel to become the first-ever WWE ID Women’s Champion 🏆 @IamKylieRae#GCWID #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/PnYzbCg4y0 , Stone Cold Harbor 👊🩸 (@StoneColdHarbor) August 1, 2025

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).