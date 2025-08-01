John Cena Delivers No-Nonsense Speech at WWE Tryouts

John Cena made a surprise appearance at WWE’s recent tryouts held at MetLife Stadium and took the opportunity to share some strong advice with the aspiring talent hoping to break into the company.
WWE posted a video featuring Cena addressing the group, emphasizing key qualities he believes are essential for success in the industry. Speaking candidly, Cena laid out what separates those who stick around from those who do not.
“You can be reliable, you can be coachable, and you can be f**king interested,” Cena said. “Those three things, they better your existence here. You might not be on the WrestleMania poster, but you sure as hell have bettered your odds of being part of the event.”
He also issued a stern warning for those who lack drive. “But, if you are uninterested, uncoachable, and unreliable, this is the first and last time we talk. I want to wish you the best in the rest of your tryout, your journey does not have to end here. The great thing about our business is there’s many ways to get to the top.”
The tryouts included several up-and-coming names such as Ben Bishop, Eli Knight, Goldenboy Santos, along with a mix of standout collegiate athletes aiming to transition into sports entertainment.
Undisputed WWE Champion @JohnCena gives advice to a group of WWE hopefuls at the #SummerSlam weekend tryouts. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/I2aJ6lszHt, WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2025
WWE Friday Night SmackDown
August 1, 2025 at
Newark, New Jersey, USA
Hashtag: #smackdown
Newark, New Jersey
Aug. 1st 2025
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 2nd 2025
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 3rd 2025
New York City, New York
Aug. 4th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Aug. 6th 2025
Davenport, Florida
Aug. 8th 2025
Venice, Florida
Aug. 9th 2025
Leave a Comment ()