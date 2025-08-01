×
John Cena Delivers No-Nonsense Speech at WWE Tryouts

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 01, 2025
John Cena made a surprise appearance at WWE’s recent tryouts held at MetLife Stadium and took the opportunity to share some strong advice with the aspiring talent hoping to break into the company.

WWE posted a video featuring Cena addressing the group, emphasizing key qualities he believes are essential for success in the industry. Speaking candidly, Cena laid out what separates those who stick around from those who do not.

“You can be reliable, you can be coachable, and you can be f**king interested,” Cena said. “Those three things, they better your existence here. You might not be on the WrestleMania poster, but you sure as hell have bettered your odds of being part of the event.”

He also issued a stern warning for those who lack drive. “But, if you are uninterested, uncoachable, and unreliable, this is the first and last time we talk. I want to wish you the best in the rest of your tryout, your journey does not have to end here. The great thing about our business is there’s many ways to get to the top.”

The tryouts included several up-and-coming names such as Ben Bishop, Eli Knight, Goldenboy Santos, along with a mix of standout collegiate athletes aiming to transition into sports entertainment.

