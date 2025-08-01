Jim Ross Shares Tough Truth About Working With Hulk Hogan

A WWE Hall of Famer has pulled no punches when reflecting on his past experiences with Hulk Hogan, revealing that despite Hogan’s star power and influence, he was far from easy to deal with behind the scenes.

The late Hulk Hogan, long celebrated as one of the most iconic figures in wrestling history, helped elevate WWE into a global juggernaut. With his charisma and mass appeal, Hogan was the face of Vince McMahon’s wrestling empire for decades. However, his backstage reputation has often been met with scrutiny, and now, legendary commentator Jim Ross has added his perspective, suggesting that Hogan was difficult to work with and consumed by paranoia.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross opened up about Hogan’s personality during their time in WWE. As a former Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and one of the most respected voices in wrestling, Ross worked with nearly every major name in the industry, but his dealings with Hogan left a lasting impression.

“He was not fun to work with in my opinion, and I hate to speak ill of the dead, if it is speaking ill of the dead,” Ross admitted.

Ross went on to describe Hogan as deeply mistrustful, claiming the wrestling icon constantly questioned others' intentions and was fixated on how his character appeared on television, often prioritizing creative control over financial incentives.

“He didn’t trust anybody, Conrad. He thought everybody had an ulterior motive and everybody was out to get him. I went to the trouble of negotiating with him, which was another adventure. He was seemingly, now this is just my opinion, more concerned with creative and how he was going to be used than the money that was being offered on his contract and being a member of the team. Something just wasn’t working there. A part of that, I surmise, at the end of the day, he just didn’t trust. He’s the greatest babyface in history. Mine is Stone Cold, and I wouldn’t trade Stone Cold for Hulk Hogan. He had nothing to be paranoid about, but he was just always second-guessing. It can be a pain in the a*s to deal with.”