×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AJ Styles Says This SummerSlam "Might Be My Last"

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 01, 2025
AJ Styles Says This SummerSlam "Might Be My Last"

AJ Styles has hinted that his time in the ring may be winding down, and his comments ahead of SummerSlam have sparked speculation about a possible retirement.

Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished wrestlers of his generation, Styles built his reputation in TNA Wrestling before moving on to NJPW, where he became a global main event star. He officially joined WWE in 2016 and quickly established himself as a top-tier performer, capturing multiple championships.

Now 48, Styles made a surprising admission during the 2025 SummerSlam kick-off show, suggesting this year’s event could mark his final appearance at the summer spectacular.

“If I’m being honest with you guys. This might be my last SummerSlam. So, I plan on tearing the house down one last time at SummerSlam for you guys.”

Styles is set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at the event, which has been billed as the “Biggest Party of the Summer.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

August 1, 2025 at

Newark, New Jersey, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Newark, New Jersey

Aug. 1st 2025

#smackdown

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 2nd 2025

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy