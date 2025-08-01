AJ Styles Says This SummerSlam "Might Be My Last"

AJ Styles has hinted that his time in the ring may be winding down, and his comments ahead of SummerSlam have sparked speculation about a possible retirement.

Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished wrestlers of his generation, Styles built his reputation in TNA Wrestling before moving on to NJPW, where he became a global main event star. He officially joined WWE in 2016 and quickly established himself as a top-tier performer, capturing multiple championships.

Now 48, Styles made a surprising admission during the 2025 SummerSlam kick-off show, suggesting this year’s event could mark his final appearance at the summer spectacular.

“If I’m being honest with you guys. This might be my last SummerSlam. So, I plan on tearing the house down one last time at SummerSlam for you guys.”

Styles is set to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship at the event, which has been billed as the “Biggest Party of the Summer.”