Triple H: “Hogan’s Contributions Are Second to None”

Triple H has offered his personal reflections on the late Hulk Hogan, acknowledging the mixed public perception surrounding the wrestling icon while standing by his own positive experiences.

Speaking in an interview with Mark Pougatch on The Sports Agents podcast ahead of WWE SummerSlam, the WWE Chief Content Officer was asked about Hogan’s legacy and public image. While Triple H recognized the complexities that surround Hogan’s name, he praised his impact on the wrestling industry.

“He had a presence and a character and a charisma that could not be denied,” Triple H said. “His contributions as a performer to this industry are second to none.”

When asked how Hogan was to work with behind the scenes, Triple H made it clear that he could only speak from his personal dealings.

“Look, with anybody that’s going to have criticisms of people and I can’t state the human being aspects at all of his life. I can only talk about how he treated me, really. And he was always great to me. He was very business-minded. He was steadfast in his beliefs of business, but was professional and easy to work with and a great person to be around,” he shared.

“For me personally, for how he dealt with me, I do not have anything negative to say. I understand for a lot of people it is complicated, but that does not take away from his contributions to an industry.”