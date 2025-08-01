AEW Collision Ratings Rise for July 31 Episode on Return to Thursday Night

AEW Collision returned to Thursday night on July 31 and experienced a notable increase in its viewership numbers.

According to Wrestlenomics, the episode brought in an average of 409,000 viewers, earning a 0.10 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic. This marks an improvement from the previous week’s show, which drew 327,000 viewers and a 0.08 demo rating.

There is currently no information available on how the episode performed on MAX.

The broadcast opened with the Death Riders actively hunting for Darby Allin, a storyline that played out across several segments during the night.

In women’s division action, Thekla scored a win over Willow Nightingale. The aftermath saw a flurry of involvement from other wrestlers, suggesting that AEW may be laying the groundwork for a potential women’s Blood and Guts match later this year.

Tag team competition continued as FTR battled the Bang Bang Gang in a high-stakes bout. FTR secured the victory, advancing to the finals of the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament.

The night ended with a chaotic Chicago Street Fight, where Kyle Fletcher overcame veteran Dustin Rhodes to become the new TNT Champion.