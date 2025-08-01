AEW Dynamite Ratings Slightly Up For July 30 Episode

AEW Dynamite saw a slight rise in overall viewership for its July 30 episode.
Wrestlenomics reports that Wednesday night’s show averaged 612,000 viewers on TBS, with a 0.15 rating in the key 18 to 49 demographic. Both figures marked a modest increase from the previous week’s episode, which drew 608,000 viewers and a 0.14 demo rating.
Viewership figures for the MAX streaming simulcast have not yet been released.
The episode opened with first-round action in the AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Tournament, as The Young Bucks picked up a decisive victory over The Outrunners. Later in the show, AEW World Champion Hangman Page successfully defended his title in a hard-fought battle against Jon Moxley.
Women’s tag team action saw Athena and Billie Starkz team up to defeat “Timeless” Toni Storm and Alex Windsor in a competitive matchup.
The main event featured Mark Briscoe scoring a win over Ricochet. Following the match, Briscoe called out MJF, and a match between the two was confirmed for next week’s edition of Dynamite.
