Stephanie McMahon Reveals Fear of Losing Triple H Before His 2021 Health Scare

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 01, 2025
During a deeply emotional moment on her What’s Your Story? podcast, Stephanie McMahon reflected on one of the most traumatic periods of her life , the health scare that nearly claimed the life of her husband, Triple H. In 2021, the WWE Hall of Famer suffered a serious cardiac event that forced him to undergo major surgery and abruptly end his in-ring career. While the health crisis was a turning point for Triple H professionally, becoming the head of WWE creative and helping to steer the company’s modern direction, it also had a profound personal impact on McMahon.

Opening up to guest John Cena, McMahon revealed that she had long harbored an unsettling intuition that she might lose her husband far too early.

“I almost lost Paul, my husband. And what’s weird, and I haven’t talked about it, is I always had a feeling that I was gonna lose him early. I just had that feeling. And after we got through everything, that feeling went away.”

She went on to say that the ordeal felt like destiny had been altered.

“It’s like a pattern that was supposed to happen changed. And it was such a gift, truly. But then I started going through all this stuff in the company, and I realized there is nothing more important to me than my family, than my husband and my kids. And that’s what matters most. And I want to give as much time as I possibly can. I’ve given everything I possibly have to the business, you know, and my whole life.”

McMahon explained that the experience reshaped her priorities and ultimately led to her taking a step back from her executive role.

“And I wanted to give back to them. And that’s when I took that first leave of absence, which didn’t last very long. But I knew what mattered. I know what matters now, and I believe that love is what life is all about.”

She concluded the segment with a heartfelt message about gratitude, imperfection, and a commitment to helping others.

“And if you can help somebody in any way, I think that is what it’s all about. You know, it’s about giving back. And, I’ve had a lot of blessings in my life. I consider myself very blessed and I’m so grateful. And any amount that I can give back, that’s what I want to do if I can. I’m certainly not perfect. I’m sure I’ve hurt people’s feelings along the way. I’m sure I’ve said something to somebody. But that’s what I love about doing this.”

