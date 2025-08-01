Top WWE Superstar Set To Debut New Theme Song At WWE SummerSlam

One of WWE's biggest stars may be debuting a brand-new entrance theme as early as this weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event.

Becky Lynch, the reigning WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion, is reportedly set to walk to the ring with updated music, according to a new report from Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select. The change marks a major shift for Lynch, as the new entrance will feature a licensed track rather than a custom theme created by in-house group Def Rebel.

The band behind the new music is The Wonder Years, who are said to have recorded Lynch’s new theme months ago. With SummerSlam around the corner, it now appears WWE is moving forward with officially introducing the track into programming.

Lynch’s current entrance music, titled “Celtic Invasion,” was originally produced by CFO$, a group whose work WWE has gradually been phasing out in recent years in favor of updated themes.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Lynch posted a teaser on her Instagram Stories, showing an image that hints at an upcoming collaboration between herself and The Wonder Years.

