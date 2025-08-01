Aleister Black Breaks Silence On AEW Exit And WWE Return

WWE star Aleister Black has opened up about his time in AEW, setting the record straight on several rumors that followed his departure. In a new interview, Black addressed speculation that he was unhappy in the promotion, unwilling to lose matches, and simply waiting to return to WWE. He dismissed these claims as false and emphasized that his return to WWE was a carefully considered decision driven by professional goals.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Black firmly rejected the idea that he never wanted to be in AEW. “People want to desperately have a narrative. ‘He never wanted to be in AEW.’ That’s completely false. That’s absolutely not true,” he said. “I had a great time in AEW. I had a lot of fun. Did I do everything that I wanted to do? No, but that’s okay. At the end of the day, that’s not my company and I do not have any say.” He also dismissed the claim that he refused to be pinned, questioning how he would even hold that level of control.

Regarding his decision to leave AEW, Black explained it came down to what each company offered creatively and professionally. “I made a calculated business decision and I looked at what I wanted to do, where I wanted to do it, and how I wanted to do it,” he said. “Listening to option A and what they wanted, option B and what they wanted, and I picked the one that, business-wise, made sense for me.”

Black returned to WWE in April 2025 and has since become a key part of SmackDown. He is set to face Damian Priest of The Judgment Day in a marquee singles match during tonight’s go-home episode before SummerSlam.

