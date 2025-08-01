×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Aleister Black Breaks Silence On AEW Exit And WWE Return

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 01, 2025
Aleister Black Breaks Silence On AEW Exit And WWE Return

WWE star Aleister Black has opened up about his time in AEW, setting the record straight on several rumors that followed his departure. In a new interview, Black addressed speculation that he was unhappy in the promotion, unwilling to lose matches, and simply waiting to return to WWE. He dismissed these claims as false and emphasized that his return to WWE was a carefully considered decision driven by professional goals.

Speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Black firmly rejected the idea that he never wanted to be in AEW. “People want to desperately have a narrative. ‘He never wanted to be in AEW.’ That’s completely false. That’s absolutely not true,” he said. “I had a great time in AEW. I had a lot of fun. Did I do everything that I wanted to do? No, but that’s okay. At the end of the day, that’s not my company and I do not have any say.” He also dismissed the claim that he refused to be pinned, questioning how he would even hold that level of control.

Regarding his decision to leave AEW, Black explained it came down to what each company offered creatively and professionally. “I made a calculated business decision and I looked at what I wanted to do, where I wanted to do it, and how I wanted to do it,” he said. “Listening to option A and what they wanted, option B and what they wanted, and I picked the one that, business-wise, made sense for me.”

Black returned to WWE in April 2025 and has since become a key part of SmackDown. He is set to face Damian Priest of The Judgment Day in a marquee singles match during tonight’s go-home episode before SummerSlam.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

August 1, 2025 at

Newark, New Jersey, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Newark, New Jersey

Aug. 1st 2025

#smackdown

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 2nd 2025

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy