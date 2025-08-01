Nikki Garcia Reveals Breast Implant Injury From WWE Raw Match

Nikki Garcia, better known to WWE fans as Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, has revealed that she suffered a breast implant injury during a recent match on WWE Raw. The injury occurred following a high-impact elbow drop from fellow WWE Superstar Piper Niven.

Garcia opened up about the incident on the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, confirming that one of her implants had shifted following the move.

"I had to go to the doctor yesterday to get my tit looked at… My implant I think has moved," Nikki explained, with Brie Garcia confirming, “It has.” Nikki added, “It’s moved… Anyone see that heat spot Monday night? Piper’s elbow drop? Yeah.” Brie then added, “Put Nikki’s implant right into her ribs.” Nikki concluded, “Yeah. It’s been hard to laugh and cough, but it’s okay.”

Despite the discomfort, Nikki reassured listeners that she is already planning to undergo corrective surgery. She noted that the procedure would take place after she officially steps away from in-ring competition.

“We’re going to get it fixed one day,” she said. “I told the doctor, I go, newly divorced, so the minute the boots are hung up, I’m coming back to you, and we’re going to make these girls look real good because these girls are going to get some action in the future, and that can look like that.”

Brie acknowledged that there is now a slight physical difference, to which Nikki quickly responded, “By the way, you guys, not that bad of a difference. They still look hot.”