AAA Star Reportedly in New York Ahead of WWE SummerSlam

As WWE gets ready to present its major two-night SummerSlam premium live event this weekend, a notable talent from partner promotion Lucha Libre AAA is also in the New York and New Jersey area. A new report indicates that AAA’s colorful star Mr. Iguana is currently in town for the festivities.

According to Fightful Select, Mr. Iguana, who is signed under the ongoing WWE and AAA partnership, is expected to be present in some capacity during SummerSlam weekend. While there is no confirmation yet on whether he will appear on-screen or simply be backstage, his presence has been noted as part of the expanded collaboration between the two promotions.

Adding to the intrigue, the report also notes that Mr. Iguana and AAA standout Psycho Clown were both pulled from their previously scheduled independent wrestling appearances this weekend. One promoter stated the reason given was that the wrestlers had been called in by WWE for commitments related to SummerSlam.

This marks another sign of the strengthening alliance between WWE and AAA. The partnership has already seen crossover moments, such as Natalya making her AAA debut and Dominik Mysterio being scheduled to challenge for the AAA Mega Championship on August 16. Further showcasing the collaboration, the reigning AAA Tag Team Champions Los Garza are set to issue an open challenge for their titles on tonight’s SmackDown, serving as the go-home show ahead of SummerSlam.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).