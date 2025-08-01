WWE Show Possibly Cancelled As New Episodes Cease

WWE’s experimental short-form series, WWE Speed, may have quietly reached its end without much fanfare. The weekly show, which aired exclusively on X and featured fast-paced five-minute matches, has reportedly been shelved, with no recent tapings and no active promotion of the show’s championship title.

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests the brand is likely finished. “It appears WWE Speed is gone. They haven’t been taping new episodes and the titles have been forgotten,” wrote Dave Meltzer. He speculated that the show’s original deal with X might have expired, though there is no confirmation on whether it could be renewed or reimagined in the future.

Internally, the perception of the show seemed underwhelming. Meltzer noted that when he reached out to contacts within WWE, they had no information to offer, implying that the brand held little relevance within the company structure. “Basically giving the impressions it was so insignificant that nobody has talked about it,” he added.

WWE has yet to issue any official statement about the future of WWE Speed. If the brand has indeed been dropped, it brings an unceremonious end to the title reigns of the show’s only two champions.

