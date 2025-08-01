×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Show Possibly Cancelled As New Episodes Cease

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 01, 2025
WWE Show Possibly Cancelled As New Episodes Cease

WWE’s experimental short-form series, WWE Speed, may have quietly reached its end without much fanfare. The weekly show, which aired exclusively on X and featured fast-paced five-minute matches, has reportedly been shelved, with no recent tapings and no active promotion of the show’s championship title.

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests the brand is likely finished. “It appears WWE Speed is gone. They haven’t been taping new episodes and the titles have been forgotten,” wrote Dave Meltzer. He speculated that the show’s original deal with X might have expired, though there is no confirmation on whether it could be renewed or reimagined in the future.

Internally, the perception of the show seemed underwhelming. Meltzer noted that when he reached out to contacts within WWE, they had no information to offer, implying that the brand held little relevance within the company structure. “Basically giving the impressions it was so insignificant that nobody has talked about it,” he added.

WWE has yet to issue any official statement about the future of WWE Speed. If the brand has indeed been dropped, it brings an unceremonious end to the title reigns of the show’s only two champions.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

August 1, 2025 at

Newark, New Jersey, USA

Hashtag: #smackdown
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Newark, New Jersey

Aug. 1st 2025

#smackdown

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 2nd 2025

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy