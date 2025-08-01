×
WWE Reportedly Involved in TNA's TV Deal Negotiations

Posted By: Neb Nirek on Aug 01, 2025
TNA Wrestling's ongoing efforts to secure a new television deal may be reaching a critical point, with fresh details emerging about possible broadcast partners and WWE's unexpected involvement. A new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that both A&E and The CW are being discussed as potential destinations for TNA programming, and that WWE could have a stake in any final agreement due to their own ties with both networks.

The report, written by Dave Meltzer, notes that WWE’s relationship with A&E and The CW may play a role in any decision, as the two promotions are believed to be cooperating more closely behind the scenes. With that in mind, any deal involving TNA would likely require at least informal WWE approval or input.

As for scheduling, Meltzer speculated that Wednesday night would be a strategic option, particularly from WWE’s perspective. Placing TNA head-to-head with AEW Dynamite could serve as a tactical move in the broader wrestling landscape. However, Sunday was also mentioned as a viable option if A&E is involved, since it would allow the network to pair TNA with its WWE reality show “LFG,” which is reportedly struggling with viewership.

These new insights follow recent comments from TNA President Carlos Silva, who revealed during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show that the company was in advanced talks for a deal with a "bigger platform." At the time, Silva indicated that a formal announcement could come within 60 to 90 days. The Observer report now points to A&E or The CW as the likely landing spots for TNA.

