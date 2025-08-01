×
Triple H Joins Trump to Relaunch Fitness Test, Makes Internet Splash With WWE-Style Entrance

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 01, 2025
Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Chief Operations Officer and legendary in-ring performer, turned heads during a visit to the White House this past Thursday as he delivered his iconic water splash entrance, this time at the front of the presidential residence. The moment, captured in slow motion and shared widely online, quickly went viral. Even the White House joined in, posting the clip with the caption, “ARE YOU READY… TO MAKE AMERICA FIT AGAIN.”

Triple H was at the White House to join U.S. President Donald Trump in announcing the revival of the Presidential Fitness Test. The official ceremony, held in the Roosevelt Room, saw Trump sign an executive order to reestablish the initiative and expand the Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition. The move aims to tackle the decline in youth physical fitness by reinforcing structured physical education in American schools.

Introducing Levesque, President Trump called him “a man who you’re not going to mess around with,” and added, “It’s a great honour to have [him],” acknowledging Triple H’s wide-reaching impact both in and beyond the wrestling ring.

Also present at the event were a number of high-profile sports personalities, including two-time golf major winner Bryson DeChambeau, Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, and golf legend Annika Sorenstam.

Despite the political spotlight, Triple H remains fully focused on the road to SummerSlam 2025, taking place this weekend at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two-night event, for the first time in its history, boasts a blockbuster lineup featuring 17-time world champion John Cena, SummerSlam mainstay Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes, among others. Triple H, who oversees WWE’s creative direction, is expected to play a central role in the success of the summer’s marquee spectacle.

