Florida Honors Hulk Hogan with 'Hulk Hogan Day'

Florida will commemorate August 1st as Hulk Hogan Day in memory of the WWE Hall of Famer, who passed away last week at the age of 71. Governor Ron DeSantis announced that on August 1st, both US and Florida state flags will be flown at half-staff at the state capitol in Tallahassee and in Pinellas County.
DeSantis tweeted: “In honor of a great Floridian, Hulk Hogan, we are lowering the flags at the capitol and in Pinellas County tomorrow. Additionally, I am officially declaring tomorrow, August 1st, 2025, as 'Hulk Hogan Day' in Florida. Rest in peace, brother.”
Newark, New Jersey
Aug. 1st 2025
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 2nd 2025
East Rutherford, New Jersey
Aug. 3rd 2025
New York City, New York
Aug. 4th 2025
Cleveland, Ohio
Aug. 6th 2025
Davenport, Florida
Aug. 8th 2025
Venice, Florida
Aug. 9th 2025
Leave a Comment ()