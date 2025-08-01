×
Florida Honors Hulk Hogan with 'Hulk Hogan Day'

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 01, 2025
Florida will commemorate August 1st as Hulk Hogan Day in memory of the WWE Hall of Famer, who passed away last week at the age of 71. Governor Ron DeSantis announced that on August 1st, both US and Florida state flags will be flown at half-staff at the state capitol in Tallahassee and in Pinellas County.

DeSantis tweeted: “In honor of a great Floridian, Hulk Hogan, we are lowering the flags at the capitol and in Pinellas County tomorrow. Additionally, I am officially declaring tomorrow, August 1st, 2025, as 'Hulk Hogan Day' in Florida. Rest in peace, brother.”

