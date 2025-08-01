TKO Group Holdings Announces New Executive Appointments

TKO Group Holdings, the parent company of WWE, has appointed two executives to key roles. These changes follow the appointment of a new Senior Vice President of Government Affairs.

According to a report from Deadline, Sana Shuaib joins as Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing & Digital. Before this, she served as SVP for Partnership Marketing, Integrated Marketing Solutions & Commercial Insights at Major League Soccer and Soccer United Marketing. In her new role, Shuaib will lead the marketing and commercial strategy for TKO’s global sports and entertainment portfolio, which includes UFC, WWE, and PBR. She will also focus on establishing new business partnerships and renewing existing brand relationships.

Additionally, Brit Santypal has been appointed SVP, Operations. With over a decade at UFC and TKO Global Partnerships, Santypal will oversee the Revenue Strategy and Marketing Solutions teams. His role includes refining all aspects of global partnerships operations and driving strategic initiatives across the business.

