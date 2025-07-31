Ric Flair Discusses Hulk Hogan's Negative Posthumous Coverage

Ric Flair appeared on the Ariel Helwani Show this week, addressing the negative coverage Hulk Hogan has received after his death due to various controversies. He emphasized that Hogan does not deserve this criticism, saying:

“No. I knew you were gonna ask me this question, or I hoped you would, because I kept track of it. If 128 people text me and not one negative word. Know what I mean? Everybody has their pitfalls and things happen, that we don’t have control of, but whatever was going on that made anybody uncomfortable, it blew right by him. I hate that they always mention that, but that’s just the way social media works. Trust me, he was anything but that, and he paid the price. Anything bad, excuse me.”

Flair's sentiments highlight a more supportive perspective on Hogan's legacy.