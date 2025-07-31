×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Jim Cornette Responds to Vince McMahon's Car Accident

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 31, 2025
Jim Cornette Responds to Vince McMahon's Car Accident

This week, TMZ reported that former WWE owner Vince McMahon was involved in a "bad car accident," though no injuries occurred. Barbara Dolan, CEO of BD8 Capital Partners, was also part of the incident, expressing she felt "lucky to have survived a horrific car crash." According to Fightful, Vince's driving has raised concerns among WWE employees for years. Often described as an "erratic driver," many have opted not to ride with him.

Jim Cornette, a former WWE personality, shared his thoughts on Twitter/X, stating, "The long list of people who would refuse to ride with Vince driving included me and Jim Ross, who told him 'I love my children and want to see them again.'"

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 31st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Newark, New Jersey

Aug. 1st 2025

#smackdown

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 2nd 2025

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy