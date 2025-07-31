Jim Cornette Responds to Vince McMahon's Car Accident

This week, TMZ reported that former WWE owner Vince McMahon was involved in a "bad car accident," though no injuries occurred. Barbara Dolan, CEO of BD8 Capital Partners, was also part of the incident, expressing she felt "lucky to have survived a horrific car crash." According to Fightful, Vince's driving has raised concerns among WWE employees for years. Often described as an "erratic driver," many have opted not to ride with him.

Jim Cornette, a former WWE personality, shared his thoughts on Twitter/X, stating, "The long list of people who would refuse to ride with Vince driving included me and Jim Ross, who told him 'I love my children and want to see them again.'"