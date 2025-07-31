×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Karrion Kross Discusses WWE Contract Status Ahead of SummerSlam

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 31, 2025
Karrion Kross Discusses WWE Contract Status Ahead of SummerSlam

Karrion Kross is set to reveal his WWE contract status in due time. Currently embroiled in a fierce rivalry with Sami Zayn, he will face him at WWE SummerSlam for their third match, each having won once. Reports from Fightful Select indicate that Kross and Scarlett have not yet re-signed, with their contracts expected to expire in August, and they haven't been approached for new deals.

During an interview with the Battleground Podcast, Kross was evasive about direct questions concerning his contract but expressed hope that details will emerge when the time is right. Despite being portrayed as a heel, fans have increasingly shown support, turning Kross into a celebrated figure. His merchandise has been selling out at events, demonstrating a unique fan connection.

Commenting on the positive reactions, Kross said, “Yeah, the shirts selling out in the building too. Man, we’re very honored, and we feel very lucky to be seen... And to be seen as unique and different... it’s just very humbling. But also, it’s very motivating.” He emphasized his intention to deliver to fans, saying, “I love WWE. I love the WWE Universe. And, I have every intention of giving people what they want if I’m allowed to.”

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 31st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Newark, New Jersey

Aug. 1st 2025

#smackdown

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 2nd 2025

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy