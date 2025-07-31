Karrion Kross Discusses WWE Contract Status Ahead of SummerSlam

Karrion Kross is set to reveal his WWE contract status in due time. Currently embroiled in a fierce rivalry with Sami Zayn, he will face him at WWE SummerSlam for their third match, each having won once. Reports from Fightful Select indicate that Kross and Scarlett have not yet re-signed, with their contracts expected to expire in August, and they haven't been approached for new deals.

During an interview with the Battleground Podcast, Kross was evasive about direct questions concerning his contract but expressed hope that details will emerge when the time is right. Despite being portrayed as a heel, fans have increasingly shown support, turning Kross into a celebrated figure. His merchandise has been selling out at events, demonstrating a unique fan connection.

Commenting on the positive reactions, Kross said, “Yeah, the shirts selling out in the building too. Man, we’re very honored, and we feel very lucky to be seen... And to be seen as unique and different... it’s just very humbling. But also, it’s very motivating.” He emphasized his intention to deliver to fans, saying, “I love WWE. I love the WWE Universe. And, I have every intention of giving people what they want if I’m allowed to.”