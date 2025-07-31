Drew McIntyre Updates WWE SummerSlam Status

Drew McIntyre provided fans with an update on his WWE SummerSlam status, responding to The Miz's offer to take his place in the match. McIntyre is set to team up with Logan Paul against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll this weekend but faced travel issues returning from a wedding in England, putting his appearance in jeopardy.

WWE was uncertain about his timely return, and The Miz volunteered as a substitute. However, McIntyre confirmed via X that he would be present at SummerSlam, sharing his experience of being inundated with messages. He also jokingly criticized The Miz for attempting to step in, while Logan Paul reiterated his commitment to McIntyre as a partner for the match.

Now that McIntyre's status is confirmed, fans are eager to see how the tag team match unfolds against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll this weekend.

Update on the situation since everyone keeps asking. #SummerSlam

https://t.co/HboROjP3vS