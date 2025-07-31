×
Hulk Hogan’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 31, 2025
Hulk Hogan’s Official Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for wrestling icon Hulk Hogan has now been officially confirmed as an acute myocardial infarction, more commonly known as a heart attack. This confirmation was shared by the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center in Florida and first reported by The New York Post’s Page Six.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died on Thursday, July 24, at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He was 71 years old. Emergency responders were called after Hogan went into cardiac arrest, but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, the heart attack was caused by a sudden blockage of blood flow to the heart. The report also highlighted two major underlying health issues that contributed to Hogan’s death. He had a known history of atrial fibrillation (AFib), a condition involving an irregular and often accelerated heart rate. In addition, the report revealed that Hogan had been living with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a type of blood cancer affecting white blood cells. This diagnosis had never been made public prior to his passing.

Despite these contributing factors, the manner of Hogan’s death was officially ruled as natural.

The Pinellas County Forensic Science Center also issued a cremation summary approval. While Hogan’s cremation has been authorized, a representative from the medical examiner’s office stated that they were unaware of the scheduled date for the procedure.

