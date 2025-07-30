WWE Building AAA Performance Center in Mexico for 2026 Launch

WWE's influence in Mexico is rapidly taking shape following its acquisition of AAA, and a major piece of that expansion has now been confirmed , a WWE-affiliated Performance Center is being developed and set to open in Mexico by mid-2026.

AAA representative Ernesto Campo revealed the news during an interview with Superluchas, confirming the plan to build a dedicated training facility designed to align AAA talent with the WWE system. The center will host both Mexican and American trainers, tasked with refining in-ring abilities while introducing performers to WWE’s trademark style.

“Well, there’s not much that can be said yet because the new company wants to reveal its news gradually. But there are some things we can share. One of them is that the new AAA will have a Performance Center, which will be inaugurated around mid-2026. It’s expected to have both Mexican and American trainers who will help polish the wrestling style of AAA stars.”

Campo clarified that the facility will be strictly used for training purposes and not for live events, contrasting it with WWE’s Performance Center and Capital Wrestling Center setup in Orlando.

“For now, there are no plans for an arena. In the U.S., there’s a division between the Performance Center and the Capital Wrestling Center, where NXT events are recorded. To my knowledge, there’s no such plan here.”

The project goes beyond basic training. WWE plans to implement its full performance model, including promo skills, character building, and production polish. To ensure consistency, Mexican trainers will first head to Orlando to study WWE’s developmental methods.

“The idea is for wrestlers to train, learn the WWE style, work on mic skills, and develop their characters. Yes. In fact, the Mexican coaches would first spend time in Orlando to learn the style they’re supposed to teach.”

