×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Building AAA Performance Center in Mexico for 2026 Launch

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 30, 2025
WWE Building AAA Performance Center in Mexico for 2026 Launch

WWE's influence in Mexico is rapidly taking shape following its acquisition of AAA, and a major piece of that expansion has now been confirmed , a WWE-affiliated Performance Center is being developed and set to open in Mexico by mid-2026.

AAA representative Ernesto Campo revealed the news during an interview with Superluchas, confirming the plan to build a dedicated training facility designed to align AAA talent with the WWE system. The center will host both Mexican and American trainers, tasked with refining in-ring abilities while introducing performers to WWE’s trademark style.

“Well, there’s not much that can be said yet because the new company wants to reveal its news gradually. But there are some things we can share. One of them is that the new AAA will have a Performance Center, which will be inaugurated around mid-2026. It’s expected to have both Mexican and American trainers who will help polish the wrestling style of AAA stars.”
Campo clarified that the facility will be strictly used for training purposes and not for live events, contrasting it with WWE’s Performance Center and Capital Wrestling Center setup in Orlando.

“For now, there are no plans for an arena. In the U.S., there’s a division between the Performance Center and the Capital Wrestling Center, where NXT events are recorded. To my knowledge, there’s no such plan here.”
The project goes beyond basic training. WWE plans to implement its full performance model, including promo skills, character building, and production polish. To ensure consistency, Mexican trainers will first head to Orlando to study WWE’s developmental methods.

“The idea is for wrestlers to train, learn the WWE style, work on mic skills, and develop their characters. Yes. In fact, the Mexican coaches would first spend time in Orlando to learn the style they’re supposed to teach.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Dynamite

July 30, 2025 at

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 30th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 31st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Newark, New Jersey

Aug. 1st 2025

#smackdown

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 2nd 2025

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy