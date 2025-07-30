Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog Tops WWE’s Greatest SummerSlam Matches List

WWE has celebrated some of the most unforgettable moments in SummerSlam history by releasing an official playlist on its YouTube channel, ranking what it considers to be the greatest SummerSlam matches of all time. The list spans over three decades of high-stakes action, legendary rivalries, and iconic performances from some of the biggest names in the business.
From Bret Hart’s classic showdowns to modern-day epics involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, the rankings reflect a blend of technical excellence, storytelling, and historical impact. Here are the matches WWE selected as the top 25 in SummerSlam history:
Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog – SummerSlam 1992
John Cena vs. AJ Styles – SummerSlam 2016
Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect – SummerSlam 1991
CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2013
Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart – SummerSlam 1994
Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian – SummerSlam 2000
Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H – SummerSlam 2002
The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2002
Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon – SummerSlam 1995
Undertaker vs. Edge – SummerSlam 2008
John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan – SummerSlam 2013
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2022
John Cena vs. CM Punk – SummerSlam 2011
The Rock vs. Triple H – SummerSlam 1998
Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman – SummerSlam 2017
Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero – SummerSlam 2005
Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kurt Angle – SummerSlam 2001
Jeff Hardy vs. CM Punk – SummerSlam 2009
Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker – SummerSlam 2015
Randy Orton vs. Christian – SummerSlam 2011
Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair – SummerSlam 2022
Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins – SummerSlam 2019
Undertaker vs. Bret Hart – SummerSlam 1997
Seth Rollins vs. John Cena – SummerSlam 2015
Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2023
