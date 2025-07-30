×
Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog Tops WWE’s Greatest SummerSlam Matches List

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 30, 2025
WWE has celebrated some of the most unforgettable moments in SummerSlam history by releasing an official playlist on its YouTube channel, ranking what it considers to be the greatest SummerSlam matches of all time. The list spans over three decades of high-stakes action, legendary rivalries, and iconic performances from some of the biggest names in the business.

From Bret Hart’s classic showdowns to modern-day epics involving Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, the rankings reflect a blend of technical excellence, storytelling, and historical impact. Here are the matches WWE selected as the top 25 in SummerSlam history:

  1. Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog – SummerSlam 1992

  2. John Cena vs. AJ Styles – SummerSlam 2016

  3. Bret Hart vs. Mr. Perfect – SummerSlam 1991

  4. CM Punk vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2013

  5. Bret Hart vs. Owen Hart – SummerSlam 1994

  6. Hardy Boyz vs. Dudley Boyz vs. Edge & Christian – SummerSlam 2000

  7. Shawn Michaels vs. Triple H – SummerSlam 2002

  8. The Rock vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2002

  9. Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon – SummerSlam 1995

  10. Undertaker vs. Edge – SummerSlam 2008

  11. John Cena vs. Daniel Bryan – SummerSlam 2013

  12. Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2022

  13. John Cena vs. CM Punk – SummerSlam 2011

  14. The Rock vs. Triple H – SummerSlam 1998

  15. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman – SummerSlam 2017

  16. Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero – SummerSlam 2005

  17. Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kurt Angle – SummerSlam 2001

  18. Jeff Hardy vs. CM Punk – SummerSlam 2009

  19. Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker – SummerSlam 2015

  20. Randy Orton vs. Christian – SummerSlam 2011

  21. Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair – SummerSlam 2022

  22. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins – SummerSlam 2019

  23. Undertaker vs. Bret Hart – SummerSlam 1997

  24. Seth Rollins vs. John Cena – SummerSlam 2015

  25. Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar – SummerSlam 2023

AEW Dynamite

July 30, 2025 at

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite
