John Cena Hits 100 Days as Undisputed WWE Champion During Farewell Tour

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 30, 2025
John Cena Hits 100 Days as Undisputed WWE Champion During Farewell Tour

John Cena's farewell tour reached a major milestone this week as he marked 100 days as Undisputed WWE Champion during his record-breaking 17th world title reign. The iconic superstar, known as the “Never Seen 17-Time World Champion,” continues to make history as he prepares to bring his legendary career to a close.

Cena captured the championship from Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 41, a victory that officially pushed him past Ric Flair’s long-standing record for most recognized world title reigns. It was Cena’s first world championship win since 2017 and serves as the centerpiece of his farewell run, which will culminate in a retirement match scheduled for December.

In the months since WrestleMania, Cena has defended the title twice, scoring victories over Randy Orton and CM Punk. His retirement tour has taken him across the globe, with 14 more confirmed appearances remaining before he steps away from the ring.

Up next for Cena is a highly anticipated match at the upcoming two-night SummerSlam event. He will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Street Fight rematch against Cody Rhodes, the same man he dethroned at WrestleMania.

