WWE: Unreal Crew Had No Advance Warning of John Cena’s Heel Turn

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 30, 2025
Following the debut of the Netflix docuseries WWE: Unreal, new backstage details have emerged revealing how the project came together and how it was received within the company. According to Fightful Select, the behind-the-scenes series, which follows WWE’s creative process from the Royal Rumble through WrestleMania 41, has sparked internal discussion and praise for its presentation and surprises.

WWE producers reportedly had early reservations about how authentic the series would appear to fans, but many were ultimately “very pleased” with the final product. The series successfully kept some of WWE’s biggest recent moments a secret even from its own crew, including John Cena’s heel turn and CM Punk’s surprise return at Survivor Series. One talent commented on the accuracy of the show’s portrayal of IShowSpeed’s Royal Rumble cameo, calling it an “honest portrayal.”

There was also interest in how much of the content was spontaneous versus produced. The scene showing the women’s locker room celebrating Charlotte Flair’s Royal Rumble win was indeed staged, although talent were not informed it was being done for the Netflix series. On the other hand, some wrestlers speculated that the heated on-screen exchange between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton may have been influenced by the cameras, but the report indicates that no one directly involved with the promo has said it was scripted for the show.

With WWE: Unreal gaining traction on Netflix, WWE is looking to carry that momentum into its historic two-night SummerSlam event this weekend at MetLife Stadium, featuring a lineup packed with championship matches and marquee showdowns.

