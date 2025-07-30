×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Vince McMahon’s Driving Habits Were a Longtime Concern Among WWE Staff

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 30, 2025
Vince McMahon’s Driving Habits Were a Longtime Concern Among WWE Staff

In the days following Vince McMahon’s recent involvement in a three-car accident, fresh details have emerged that paint a clearer picture of long-standing concerns surrounding his driving habits. While the former WWE Chairman is now facing legal consequences, it appears his behavior behind the wheel has been quietly discussed for years among those closest to him.

For decades, several WWE employees and McMahon associates have labeled his driving as “erratic,” a term that was used half-jokingly but with real concern. According to a report from Fightful, it became an open secret within the company that traveling with McMahon was something to avoid, with some choosing to turn down car rides altogether due to his unpredictable style on the road.

Despite his status and resources, McMahon has always preferred to drive himself. One source told Fightful that McMahon feels “grounded” when he is behind the wheel, especially when away from WWE-related travel. They humorously added that it is ironic considering the kind of luxury cars he drives, such as a $250,000 vehicle.

This background has come to light following McMahon’s involvement in a crash on July 24. He was cited by Connecticut State Police and is now facing charges of Reckless Driving and Following Too Closely Resulting in an Accident. He is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on August 26, 2025.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

AEW Dynamite

July 30, 2025 at

Chicago, Illinois, USA

Hashtag: #dynamite
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 30th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 31st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Newark, New Jersey

Aug. 1st 2025

#smackdown

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 2nd 2025

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy