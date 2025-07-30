Vince McMahon’s Driving Habits Were a Longtime Concern Among WWE Staff

In the days following Vince McMahon’s recent involvement in a three-car accident, fresh details have emerged that paint a clearer picture of long-standing concerns surrounding his driving habits. While the former WWE Chairman is now facing legal consequences, it appears his behavior behind the wheel has been quietly discussed for years among those closest to him.

For decades, several WWE employees and McMahon associates have labeled his driving as “erratic,” a term that was used half-jokingly but with real concern. According to a report from Fightful, it became an open secret within the company that traveling with McMahon was something to avoid, with some choosing to turn down car rides altogether due to his unpredictable style on the road.

Despite his status and resources, McMahon has always preferred to drive himself. One source told Fightful that McMahon feels “grounded” when he is behind the wheel, especially when away from WWE-related travel. They humorously added that it is ironic considering the kind of luxury cars he drives, such as a $250,000 vehicle.

This background has come to light following McMahon’s involvement in a crash on July 24. He was cited by Connecticut State Police and is now facing charges of Reckless Driving and Following Too Closely Resulting in an Accident. He is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on August 26, 2025.

