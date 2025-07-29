WWE "Ring Boys" Plaintiffs Challenge Motion to Dismiss in Court

A new legal development has emerged in the ongoing WWE “ring boys” lawsuit, as the plaintiffs have now formally opposed attempts by WWE and other named defendants to have the case dismissed.

The lawsuit, which accuses WWE, TKO, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon of allowing or failing to prevent the abuse of former ring boys, is being contested on jurisdictional grounds. The defendants previously filed motions claiming the case should be dismissed because neither they nor the plaintiffs reside in Maryland, the state where the suit was filed. However, the plaintiffs have now filed a formal objection, urging the court to deny the dismissal motion.

As reported by Brandon Thurston for POST Wrestling, the plaintiffs argue that Maryland has clear jurisdiction due to WWE’s substantial historical activity in the state. The filing notes that WWE taped more than 100 episodes of Tuesday Night Titans in Maryland and held hundreds of live events there throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. The plaintiffs contend that this long-standing presence directly connects WWE to the alleged abuse and supports the state court’s authority to preside over the case.

The plaintiffs, now numbering eight, are also challenging WWE’s claim that the company had no legal duty to protect them, arguing that they were under WWE’s care regardless of formal employment status. WWE has attempted to shift blame onto Mel Phillips, a former employee accused of abuse, asserting that he was acting independently. However, the plaintiffs' legal team maintains that WWE and the McMahons were aware of Phillips' misconduct as far back as the 1970s and chose to rehire him even after his initial release in 1988.

Additionally, the lawsuit addresses TKO’s position that it cannot be held liable for alleged misconduct that occurred before its merger with WWE. The plaintiffs counter that by merging with WWE, TKO inherited its legal responsibilities, including those tied to past abuse allegations.

A decision from the court is not expected imminently, as the case continues to move through preliminary legal proceedings.

