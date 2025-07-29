Vince McMahon Involved in Multi-Car Crash in Connecticut

A new report has surfaced revealing that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was involved in a serious car accident last week in Connecticut, just hours before the news broke of Hulk Hogan’s sudden passing.

The crash occurred around 9 AM on Thursday on Route 15 in Westport. According to the police crash report, McMahon’s 2024 Bentley struck the rear of a 2023 BMW 430 while traveling northbound. The impact sent his vehicle into a wooden-beam guardrail in the median. Debris from the accident flew into the southbound lane, where it was hit by a passing Ford Fusion.

The collision was forceful enough to trigger the airbags in both the Bentley and the BMW. Thankfully, all three drivers involved were wearing seatbelts, and no injuries were reported.

Due to the damage, all three vehicles had to be towed from the scene, and officials noted that approximately 30 feet of the guardrail had been destroyed.

As a result of the crash, McMahon has been cited with a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving and following too closely. He is scheduled to appear in court later next month.

Later that same day, McMahon paid tribute to Hulk Hogan following news of his death. McMahon, who played a pivotal role in elevating Hogan to global superstardom, reflected on the wrestling icon’s legacy:

"Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world," McMahon said. "He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon."

Attempts to reach McMahon’s representatives for comment have so far gone unanswered.

