Sting Pays Emotional Tribute to Hulk Hogan at Charlotte Wrestling Event

Sting paid tribute to Hulk Hogan over the weekend while appearing for Big Time Wrestling in Charlotte, North Carolina. The former WCW icon, now retired and on his farewell convention tour, took a moment to reflect on the impact Hogan had on his life and career just one day after the wrestling legend passed away due to cardiac arrest following complications from neck surgery.

At Truist Field in Charlotte, Sting met with fans for photos and autographs before addressing the crowd with heartfelt words about Hogan.

“I loved Hulk Hogan. I still love him. I’m going to miss him,” Sting said. “He was a contributor to the wrestling industry as a whole like no one else. He brought everyone else up to new levels, he brought Sting up to new levels. Sting-Hogan, we broke attendance records all over the United States, here in Charlotte. We had buyrate, pay-per-view rates, record-breaking there with pay-per-views. Nintendo games, remember those, right? Nintendo 64, unbelievable.”

Sting and Hogan were longtime rivals, with their most famous clash coming at Starrcade 1997 during Hogan’s heel run. Despite behind-the-scenes tension and booking challenges, the match was one of the most iconic in WCW history. Reflecting on Hogan’s arrival in WCW, Sting recalled being asked whether he felt his spotlight would be diminished.

“I said, ‘No, I don’t feel like that at all. I feel like we have the king of kings here. I mean, Hulk Hogan, he is going to help put butts in seats, we’re all going to make more money, we’re all going to get better ratings. It’s going to be good all the way around.’ You look at what he did, he transcended wrestling,” Sting said. “No one else ever did. He was the first.”

Though Hogan’s legacy includes both massive achievements and serious controversy , including his removal from the WWE Hall of Fame between 2015 and 2018 , Sting chose to focus on his personal relationship with Hogan and the positive impact he had on others.

“He really did care for others. He cared for me,” Sting said. “He lifted me up, he lifted WCW up. I’m grateful to have known him. And I just could not not acknowledge Hulk Hogan tonight in Charlotte, North Carolina.”

Now retired from the ring, Sting remains under a licensing deal with AEW and is currently appearing at conventions as part of his "2025 or Never" farewell tour. While he will continue making appearances after this year, they will no longer involve full face paint or his classic Sting costume.