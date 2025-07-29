×
Behind the Scenes: How Triple H Handled Flair-Stratton Promo Controversy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 29, 2025
During the build to WrestleMania 41, tensions between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair spilled into an unscripted moment on WWE SmackDown, causing a stir both backstage and online. Fans speculated on how the situation would be handled after Stratton reportedly delivered a line that was not part of the original script, leading to visible tension during the segment.

Netflix’s newly released docuseries WWE: Unreal takes viewers inside the WWE creative process and sheds light on what really happened behind the scenes. The series includes a revealing moment between Triple H and WWE Senior Vice President of Creative Writing, Ed Koskey, where they discuss the fallout from the segment.

“Apparently, it was the divorce line that sent her over the edge,” Koskey explained, referring to Charlotte Flair’s reaction. “She’s upset. It obviously wasn’t written in the promo.”

Triple H responded calmly but firmly, stating, “So I need Tiffany to understand that’s obviously not how we do this, right? So she needs to go to Charlotte and apologize, and they need to get on the same page.”

Despite the off-script drama, Stratton would go on to defeat Flair at WrestleMania 41 and retain the WWE Women’s Championship. She is now set to defend the title once again, this time against Jade Cargill at SummerSlam.

