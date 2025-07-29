WWE Raw Global Netflix Viewership Revealed for July 21 Episode

WWE Raw continued its strong momentum on Netflix with steady global viewership for the July 21 episode. While the number of views remained unchanged from the previous week, total watch time increased, reflecting sustained fan interest as SummerSlam approaches.

According to official data released by Netflix, WWE RAW held the number five spot in the global TV rankings, drawing 2.7 million views and amassing 5.7 million hours watched. The series maintained its position in the top 10 shows across 17 countries. Although the viewership matched the prior week’s total of 2.7 million, the increase from 5.4 to 5.7 million hours suggests audiences stayed engaged longer. UNTAMED: Limited Series once again topped the chart with 26.1 million views.

The July 21 edition of RAW opened with CM Punk addressing the WWE Universe, only to be interrupted by Gunther. Tensions rose ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship clash at SummerSlam.

Karrion Kross picked up a controversial victory over Sami Zayn, using a steel pipe behind the referee’s back. The two are now set for a decisive rubber match on the SummerSlam card.

The women’s division saw IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer battle to a no-contest after Chelsea Green got involved, cutting their contest short before a winner could be declared.

The night ended in chaos during a heated talking segment featuring Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso, which erupted into a full-scale physical confrontation to close the show.

