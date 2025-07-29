×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Raw Global Netflix Viewership Revealed for July 21 Episode

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 29, 2025
WWE Raw Global Netflix Viewership Revealed for July 21 Episode

WWE Raw continued its strong momentum on Netflix with steady global viewership for the July 21 episode. While the number of views remained unchanged from the previous week, total watch time increased, reflecting sustained fan interest as SummerSlam approaches.

According to official data released by Netflix, WWE RAW held the number five spot in the global TV rankings, drawing 2.7 million views and amassing 5.7 million hours watched. The series maintained its position in the top 10 shows across 17 countries. Although the viewership matched the prior week’s total of 2.7 million, the increase from 5.4 to 5.7 million hours suggests audiences stayed engaged longer. UNTAMED: Limited Series once again topped the chart with 26.1 million views.

The July 21 edition of RAW opened with CM Punk addressing the WWE Universe, only to be interrupted by Gunther. Tensions rose ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship clash at SummerSlam.

Karrion Kross picked up a controversial victory over Sami Zayn, using a steel pipe behind the referee’s back. The two are now set for a decisive rubber match on the SummerSlam card.

The women’s division saw IYO SKY and Stephanie Vaquer battle to a no-contest after Chelsea Green got involved, cutting their contest short before a winner could be declared.

The night ended in chaos during a heated talking segment featuring Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Roman Reigns, and Jey Uso, which erupted into a full-scale physical confrontation to close the show.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Our new commenting system is live! Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Jul. 29th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 30th 2025

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Chicago, Illinois

Jul. 31st 2025

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Newark, New Jersey

Aug. 1st 2025

#smackdown

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Saturday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 2nd 2025

#summerslam

WWE SummerSlam 2025 - Sunday

East Rutherford, New Jersey

Aug. 3rd 2025

#summerslam

WWE Monday Night RAW

New York City, New York

Aug. 4th 2025

#raw

AEW Dynamite

Cleveland, Ohio

Aug. 6th 2025

#dynamite

WWE NXT Live

Davenport, Florida

Aug. 8th 2025

#nxt

WWE NXT Live

Venice, Florida

Aug. 9th 2025

#nxt

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy