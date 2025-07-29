×
Tony Khan Changes AEW Backstage Process With New Production Meetings

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jul 29, 2025
Tony Khan Changes AEW Backstage Process With New Production Meetings

Backstage operations in All Elite Wrestling are reportedly undergoing a notable shift. A new report suggests AEW has adopted a more conventional production format behind the scenes, with President Tony Khan now leading formal pre-show meetings ahead of television broadcasts.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com, the promotion has quietly introduced “actual production meetings,” bringing together top agents, commentators, and other key personnel to collectively discuss plans before the show begins. Alvarez revealed that this move toward structure was made several months ago, marking a change from Khan’s earlier, more informal approach.

Previously, Khan was known to hold scattered one-on-one or small-group meetings throughout the day, which he considered to be his version of production meetings. “Tony (Khan’s) production meeting was, well, I go and I meet with these guys and then I go meet with these guys… He just did these meetings throughout the day and that was what he considered production meetings,” Alvarez said. “Other people were like, that’s not a production meeting. So the point of this is, of late, he actually is now doing production meetings.”

The timing of this internal adjustment comes as AEW ramps up preparations for a major stretch of programming, including the highly anticipated AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door event set for August 24 in London, England.

