Brooke Hogan Breaks Silence on Hulk Hogan’s Death in Emotional Tribute

Brooke Hogan has spoken publicly for the first time since the heartbreaking death of her father, wrestling legend Hulk Hogan. In a moving and vulnerable Instagram post shared on July 27, Brooke reflected on their complex relationship, her love for him, and the deep pain she is now carrying in the wake of his passing.

Hulk Hogan died on July 24 at the age of 71. While tributes have poured in from fans and wrestling peers around the world, many were waiting to hear from Brooke, who was often seen alongside her father during his peak years in pop culture.

In her message, Brooke acknowledged that their relationship had become strained in recent years. She explained that there was no major fallout, but rather a painful distancing that she could not fully understand.

“We had been through almost 25 surgeries together, and then all of a sudden he did not want me at surgeries… everything started getting covered in a thick veil,” she wrote. “It was like there was a force field around him that I could not get through.”

She revealed that she had been trying to reconnect over the past two years and read through old messages following his death, some replied to, some left unanswered, each one breaking her heart.

Despite this emotional distance in recent years, Brooke’s tribute made it clear that the bond she felt with her father remained unbreakable. “His hugs were my home. Wrapping my arms around his big frame always made me feel like his little girl, even as I grew up,” she said.

Brooke also expressed how much of her father she sees in her own family. “I swear when I hold my sweet Molly Gene, named after him, she smells just like him sometimes. He lives through me, and through them.”

She ended her statement with words full of love and gratitude: “I will always remember the lessons and advice he gave me and carry on in a way that I know would make him proud. Thank you for being the best dad in the world and thank you for being my best friend. I love you so much Big Dog and I will miss you forever.”

The Hogan family’s journey played out in front of cameras on the popular VH1 reality series Hogan Knows Best, which gave fans a look inside their lives and highlighted Hulk’s protective role as a father. Despite their personal ups and downs, Brooke’s heartfelt tribute offers a glimpse into the deep connection that remained at the heart of their relationship.